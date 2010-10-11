Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

New Window On Phosphorylation

Protein Chemistry: Structural mimics provide a handle on tough-to-capture modification

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

For the first time, stable analogs of phosphohistidine have been used in peptide and protein synthesis and in antibody production. These analogs give researchers a new way to probe histidine phosphorylation, a common protein modification that helps control enzyme activity in cells.

Phosphorylation is the addition of phosphates to hydroxyl groups on serine, threonine, and tyrosine residues and to imidazole nitrogens on histidine. But histidine phosphorylation “has been a bit of a blind spot for chemists and biochemists because of the intrinsic instability of the modification,” says Tom W. Muir, a professor at Rockefeller University and leader of the new study.

Muir and postdoc Jung-Min Kee developed stable analogs of phosphohistidine that don’t hydrolyze or isomerize and used them to synthesize modified peptides and proteins (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja104393t). The phosphoryltriazolylalanine-based analogs mimic the geometry and electronics of phosphohistidine but replace the N–P bond of the natural amino acid with a nonhydrolyzable C–P bond. “That nitrogen-phosphorus bond is extremely labile,” Muir says. “It’s a liability in terms of biochemical analysis. It had to go.”

Muir and Kee collaborated with Bryeanna Villani and Laura R. Carpenter of cell-biology firm Active Motif in Lake Placid, N.Y., to raise antibodies against peptides containing the analogs. “Prior to this study, there were no antibodies that specifically recognized phosphohistidine in any context,” Muir says. The new antibodies specifically recognize histone proteins with phosphorylated histidines but not their nonphosphorylated or nonhistidine phosphorylated counterparts.

The antibodies will allow researchers to “address a series of critical issues regarding the evolution and function of protein histidine phosphorylation in mammalian systems that have languished in the literature for the past 25 years,” says Melvin I. Simon, an emeritus professor of biology at California Institute of Technology.

The current antibodies recognize phosphohistidine only in the context of histone tail peptides, but Muir’s group is developing others that will recognize phosphohistidine in any context. “Such reagents would be incredibly powerful in proteomic studies for looking at broad occurrences of this modification,” Muir says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Computer-designed reagent targets lysine for protein modification
Proteomics goes native
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evolving enzymes for nonnatural amino acids

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE