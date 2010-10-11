Novartis Sheds Two Compounds

Novartis is taking a $590 million charge in the third quarter after discontinuing development of two drug candidates because of safety issues. The decision to jettison Zalbin, a genetic fusion of human albumin and α-interferon for the treatment of hepatitis C, came after FDA sent Novartis and its partner, Human Genome Sciences, a complete response letter indicating their biologics license application for the drug could not be approved. The companies had already withdrawn their European application for approval. Novartis also ended development of Mycograb, a recombinant antibody against Hsp90 in development to treat invasive Candida infections. European regulatory authorities have twice refused to approve the drug.
