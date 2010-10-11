Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Rebound Awaited In Fine Chemicals

Custom Chemicals: Recession over, pharmaceutical chemical producers seek an uptick in business

by Ann M. Thayer
October 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ann Thayer/C&EN
The promise of new business lured CPhI attendees to Paris.
Credit: Ann Thayer/C&EN
The promise of new business lured CPhI attendees to Paris.

The custom and fine chemicals industry is in a post-recessionary lull, and business is returning at a slower pace than many executives had hoped for. At CPhI Worldwide, the annual pharmaceutical ingredients conference, held last week in Paris, attendees said that tough economic times caused many customers to cancel or postpone early-stage drug development projects and that orders are only slowly starting to return.

The custom-manufacturing business is moving into positive territory, said Gilles A. Cottier, president of Sigma-Aldrich’s SAFC business. “But funding for biotech and other customers is not yet where it should be,” he said. Strong, even double-digit, growth continues for those firms that can offer new technologies and differentiated capabilities, he added.

One such area is highly potent compound manufacturing, which was the subject of several announcements at CPhI, mostly about project completions. SAFC has finished a $29 million expansion of its high-potency fermentation facility in Jerusalem. The site will supply proteins and small molecules that can be conjugated to antibodies at the company’s new Wisconsin facility.

Similarly, Piramal Healthcare has increased capacity for making antibody-drug conjugates in Grangemouth, Scotland. The site there will support the commercial production of an undisclosed U.S. biotech firm’s new cancer treatment, expected to launch in 2011. Seeing what he called “clear signs of recovery,” Gerhard F. Klement, director of Piramal’s Pharma Solutions business, was among the more upbeat executives at the show.

For its high-potency business, Ash Stevens has completed a new materials-handling facility in Riverview, Mich., and the company has further reactor capacity expansions planned for the next few years. Likewise, Helsinn plans to expand manufacturing in Biasca, Switzerland, with an investment in new technology for cytotoxic drug production, according to Business Development Director Waldo Mossi.

Potent compounds, as well as generics, are growth areas for Cambrex, CEO Steven M. Klosk reported. Although the industry overall is “not yet booming,” Klosk said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that things are changing for the better. Nevertheless, with fewer projects and intensified competition, he believes there is room for consolidation in the custom chemical industry.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New day for antibody-drug conjugates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharma Chemical Rebound Is Apparent At CPhI Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fine Chemicals: The Outlook Is Good, But The Caveats Are Several

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE