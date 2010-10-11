Ube Expands Thai Nylon

To meet growing demand in Asia, Ube Industries is taking steps to expand nylon output at Map Ta Phut, Thailand. The firm just started production at a 50,000-metric-ton-per-year nylon 6 facility which, like many projects at Map Ta Phut, had been under a court-ordered construction freeze for several months (C&EN, Sept. 13, page 6). Ube also plans to invest about $36 million to boost annual production of nylon raw material caprolactam by 20,000 tons to 130,000 tons. In addition, the company plans to nearly double annual production of nylon compounds to 11,000 tons. The latter two projects will be completed by 2012.
