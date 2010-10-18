Alexander Lawson Earns Skolnik Award

Alexander (Sandy) Lawson will receive the 2011 Herman Skolnik Award, sponsored by the ACS Division of Chemical Information. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to and achievements in the theory and practice of chemical information science and related disciplines. The prize consists of a $3,000 honorarium and a plaque. Lawson will present a talk during an award symposium at the 2011 fall ACS national meeting in Denver. Lawson is a pioneer in fields such as database searching, chemical nomenclature, and linking text and structural information.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter