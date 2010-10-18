Advertisement

8842coverstoryrise_live-1.jpg
8842coverstoryrise_live-1.jpg
October 18, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 42

The advanced polymer catalysts got off to a slower than expected start, but momentum in the marketplace is now steady

Volume 88 | Issue 42
Business

Metallocenes Rise Again

The advanced polymer catalysts got off to a slower than expected start, but momentum in the marketplace is now steady

Handing Down Hope

Through equipment donations, Seeding Labs helps cultivate relationships between scientists in the U.S. and the developing world

Chemical Bonding

At the top companies to work for, family-like relationships are strengthened by mutual respect and clear communication

  • Environment

    Broadcasting Science

    Deepwater Horizon spill shows how the internet accelerates reporting of the science of disasters

  • Environment

    Journey To India

    Dow Corning employees volunteer their expertise to local organizations

  • Environment

    Regional CO2 Reductions

    Advocates, opponents turn to state cap-and-trade programs as climate-change bill falters in Congress

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Ring Size Adjusts Carbene Reactivity

The first N,N´-diamidocarbene with a seven-membered ring has been synthesized

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Beer: Ancient, Space, Fried … And Troublesome

 

