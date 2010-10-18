Burns Is 2011 Palladium Medalist

Stephanie A. Burns, CEO of Dow Corning, will receive the International Palladium Medal, awarded by the Société de Chimie Industrielle, at a dinner in her honor in New York City on May 3, 2011. Burns is the first woman to receive the medal, which was inaugurated in 1958 to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the chemical industry. Previous winners include former DuPont chairman Charles O. Holliday Jr., retired BASF chairman Jürgen F. Strube, and former Dow Chemical chairman William S. Stavropoulos.
