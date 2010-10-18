COMP presents division awards

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented several awards during the fall ACS national meeting in Boston. The HP Outstanding Junior Faculty Award, cosponsored by Hewlett-Packard, recognizes the early success and academic potential of computational chemists who are on the tenure track but have not yet received tenure. The winners are Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Harvard University; John Herbert, Ohio State University; Arjan van der Vaart, University of South Florida; and Feng Wang, Boston University. Each will receive $1,000.
The CCG Excellence Award, cosponsored by Montreal-based software company Chemical Computing Group (CCG), recognizes outstanding research by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients are Qin Cai, University of California, Irvine; Scott Johnson, University of California, Los Angeles; Bonnie Merchant, Duquesne University; Roberto Olivares-Amaya, Harvard University; and Yat Tang, Washington University in St. Louis. The winners will each receive $1,150 and a copy of CCG’s MOE (Molecular Operating Environment) software with a one-year license.
For more information on COMP’s awards, visit its website at acscomp.org/Awards.
