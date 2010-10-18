Canada Lists BPA As Toxic Compound

With no fanfare, Canada’s minister of the environment on Oct. 13 added bisphenol A (BPA) to that nation’s list of toxic substances. Under Canadian law, chemicals on the list are a danger to human health or the environment, and regulations can be set to restrict their use. Canada has already banned the use of BPA in polycarbonate bottles used by children and infants. The American Chemistry Council, a group that represents major chemical manufacturers, was quick to criticize the move, saying that the listing is contrary to the weight of worldwide scientific evidence. ACC pointed out in a statement that the European Food Safety Authority recently confirmed that BPA is safe for items in contact with food and that the U.S. FDA has concluded the same thing.
