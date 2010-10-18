Chevron Phillips To Build In Texas

Chevron Phillips Chemical will build a 200,000-metric-ton-per-year 1-hexene plant at its Cedar Bayou complex in Texas by the first quarter of 2014. 1-Hexene is used as a comonomer in polyethylene production. The plant will be Chevron Phillips’ third using a technology that makes 1-hexene without other, less desirable α-olefin coproducts. The company operates such a plant in Qatar and is building one in Saudi Arabia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter