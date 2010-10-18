Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Coupling Hydrazine

Organic Synthesis: Palladium-catalyzed reaction offers new route to heterocycles

by Bethany Halford
October 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Hydrazine Hookup
[+]Enlarge
An electron-rich  Mor-DalPhos ligand helps palladium couple aryl chlorides  and hydrazine
An electron-rich  Mor-DalPhos ligand helps palladium couple aryl chlorides  and hydrazine

For the first time, chemists have managed to use palladium cross-coupling chemistry to wed aryl groups with hydrazine (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201003764). The resulting aryl hydrazines are useful intermediates en route to nitrogen-containing heterocycles, such as indoles and pyrazoles.

The coupling reaction, developed by chemistry professor Mark Stradiotto and graduate student Rylan J. Lundgren of Dalhousie University, in Nova Scotia, proceeds in moderate to good yields and short reaction times with mild heating. Because hydrazine is a powerful reductant—and is therefore likely to react with both the Pd catalyst and the aryl chloride or aryl tosylate substrate—the transformation relies on electron-rich ligands that circumvent these unwanted side reactions, such as the morpholine-based compound Mor-DalPhos.

“We are still in the process of understanding what makes the Mor-DalPhos ligand such a good ligand for hydrazine cross-coupling,” Stradiotto tells C&EN. “It is a sterically demanding, bidentate ligand, which may help the selectivity of the reaction. The bidentate ligand framework may also help in maintaining a monomeric catalyst species, preventing catalyst decomposition steps, as well as in promoting C–N reductive elimination.”

Although some risk of explosion is associated with heating hydrazine and palladium, Stradiotto says that using hydrazine hydrate rather than anhydrous hydrazine can mitigate the hazard. “We didn’t encounter any difficulties on the scales we performed our reactions [50 mg to 2 g],” he adds, “but it is hard to comment on the potential hazards of the reaction on larger scales.”

“It is certainly a surprise that one can conduct the direct coupling of hydrazine, given how commonly this reagent acts as a reducing agent for the synthesis of Pd(0) complexes,” comments University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, chemistry professor John F. Hartwig. “I would have thought one would always have to tame this reagent by conducting the synthesis of N-aryl hydrazines indirectly through hydrazone derivatives.”

John P. Wolfe, a chemistry professor at the University of Michigan, adds, “This work further illustrates that heteroatom nucleophilicity plays a key role in selective Pd-catalyzed carbon-heteroatom bond-forming processes and that relatively small perturbations of ligand structure can have a large impact on catalyst reactivity and selectivity.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
One-two punch converts benzenes to cyclohexenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorinated azides click to make triazoles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dialing Direct For Hydrogen Peroxide

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE