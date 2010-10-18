Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Expands Ethanol Use

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
October 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: shutterStock
EPA’s decision could mean more U.S. corn going to ethanol production.
Credit: shutterStock
EPA’s decision could mean more U.S. corn going to ethanol production.

Model year 2007 and newer vehicles will now be allowed to burn gasoline containing 15% ethanol, EPA announced last week, granting a request by ethanol producers to raise the current 10% cap on ethanol blended in gasoline. EPA determined that higher ethanol levels would not increase air pollution or damage engines, said Gina McCarthy, EPA assistant administrator for air and radiation. EPA will decide later this year whether to add vehicles made between 2001 and 2006, McCarthy said, on the basis of studies under way at the Department of Energy. The expansion could have limited impact because it will require a new gasoline-labeling system, an education campaign to warn drivers of older cars not to use the gasoline, and a new system of dedicated tanks and pumps for retailers selling the new blend. EPA estimates that about one-third of U.S. gasoline consumption is by vehicles from 2007 and newer. The decision gained some support from renewable fuel companies, but in statements they said they wanted the new level to cover all vehicles, noting that they had already reached the 10% cap with current ethanol production. EPA’s decision is opposed by environmental groups, oil companies, automakers, and others that say it will damage vehicles and harm the environment.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE