People

Jinwoo Cheon Awarded Inchon Prize

October 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 42
Jinwoo Cheon, Horace G. Underwood Professor of Chemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, and director of the National Creative Research Initiative Center for Evolutionary Nanoparticles, is the winner of the Inchon Prize in the category of science. The Inchon Foundation annually recognizes individuals for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of science, journalism, public service, and entrepreneurship.

The prizes are among South Korea’s most prestigious and honor the memory of Seong-Soo Kim, former vice president of Korea and founder of Korea University and the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper.

Cheon is a leading chemist in nanoscience. His contributions include the rational design of inorganic nanoparticles and the discovery of innovative nanomaterials for biomedical and energy-related sciences. Cheon is a senior editor for the ACS journal Accounts of Chemical Research.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

