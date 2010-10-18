M. J. Collins Award To Dilek Kiper

Dilek D. Kiper, a second-year postdoctoral associate in the lab of Daniel G. Nocera at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has received the 2010 M. J. Collins Award for Innovative Scientific Research Using Microwave Technology. The award is named after Michael J. Collins, founder, chief executive officer, and president of microwave lab instrument company CEM.
The award recognizes outstanding research by a student in the field of microwave chemistry and is open to undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and postdoctoral students attending academic institutions in the U.S. Kiper received the $5,000 cash prize at an award ceremony at MIT in September. Her research involves the design of novel catalysts for the storage and utilization of solar energy.
