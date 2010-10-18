NCI Picks Galapagos For Compound Storage

BioFocus, a subsidiary of the Belgian drug company Galapagos, will store and manage chemical compounds for the National Cancer Institute under a three-year contract worth up to $4 million. Two one-year extensions are possible. A BioFocus facility in South San Francisco will store compounds for NCI’s Chemical Biology Consortium, which is establishing a discovery and development platform for oncology drugs. The facility already stores the National Institutes of Health’s Molecular Libraries Small Molecule Repository.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter