Novartis To Speed Vaccine Creation

Novartis hopes to accelerate the production of influenza vaccines by working with Synthetic Genomics Vaccines, a new company created by Synthetic Genomics and the not-for-profit J. Craig Venter Institute. Instead of relying on viruses identified and supplied by health organizations for making vaccines, the partners will computationally design and synthetically construct a bank of seed viruses. These seed strains can be put into production up to two months faster in the event of a flu outbreak, the partners say.
