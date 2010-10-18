Advertisement

Synthesis

Organic Chemistry Fellowships Announced

October 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 42
Most Popular in Synthesis

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry has announced its annual fellowships to outstanding third- and fourth-year graduate students in organic chemistry. Awardees are selected by an independent committee on the basis of their research accomplishments and a short original essay.

Each winner will receive a stipend of $26,000 and present a poster at the 2011 National Organic Symposium, in Prince­ton, N.J. The winners are listed below, along with their research projects and award sponsors.

Adam Brown of Harvard University is investigating asymmetric additions to cationic electrophiles catalyzed by hydrogen bond donors. Sponsor: Eli Lilly & Co.

Ming Chen of Scripps Research Institute is researching the development of functionalized chiral allylboranes via allene hydroboration and applications in natural product synthesis. Sponsor: Pfizer.

Hee Yeon Cho of Boston College is researching borylative multicomponent coupling reactions and the chemical synthesis of carbon nanotubes. Sponsor: Roche.

Juana Du of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, is investigating the development of synthetic methods for organic transformations promoted by visible light. Sponsor: GlaxoSmithKline.

Claire Filloux of Colorado State University is studying the application of N-heterocyclic carbenes to cascade catalysis and to redox reactions of aldehydes. Sponsor: Genentech.

Dawn Makley of Vanderbilt University is researching the development and application of umpolung amide synthesis. Sponsors: Organic Syntheses and Organic Reactions.

Kyle Quasdorf of the University of California, Los Angeles, is researching Ni-catalyzed cross-coupling reactions of phenolic derivatives and the total synthesis of heterocyclic natural products. Sponsor: Organic Syntheses.

Daniel Robbins of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, is researching the development of transition-metal-catalyzed synthetic methodology. Sponsor: Boehringer Ingelheim.

Danielle Schultz of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, is researching intramolecular palladium-catalyzed carboamination reactions for the synthesis of tropanes and related natural products. Sponsor: Organic Syntheses (Nelson Leonard Fellowship).

Gretchen Stanton of the University of Pennsylvania is developing methods for the formation of C–C bonds using organozinc reagents. Sponsor: Amgen.

