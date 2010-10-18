Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Ring Size Adjusts Carbene Reactivity

The first N,N´-diamidocarbene with a seven-membered ring has been synthesized

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
October 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The first N,Nʹ-diamidocarbene (DAC) with a seven-membered ring has been synthesized by chemists at the University of Texas, Austin (Organometallics, DOI: 10.1021/om1007665). A variation of popular N-heterocyclic carbenes (NHCs), which serve as ligands for transition-metal homogeneous catalysts, six-membered-ring DACs have broadened the reactivities of NHCs to include intramolecular C–H insertion, ketenimine formation, reversible carbonylation, and NH3 activation. Todd W. Hudnall, Andrew G. Tennyson, and Christopher W. Bielawski reasoned that they could increase the nucleophilicity of DACs by expanding the ring size and increasing the N–C–N angle. They treated the condensation product of N,N´-dimesitylformamidine and phthaloyl chloride with base to produce the seven-membered-ring DAC shown. Reactivity and spectroscopic studies of rhodium, iridium, and gold complexes of the ligand indicate that it’s a stronger electron donor than its six-membered-ring counterparts. Modulating the ring size of DACs to alter orbital hybridization at the carbene nucleus “is an important variable to consider in determining carbene character and reactivity,” the researchers write.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Adding Pep To PEPPSI
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Changing Course With Carbenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unprecedented Carbene Ligands

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE