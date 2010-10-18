Solutia, 3M Invest In Solar Materials

Specialty material firms are ramping up products for customers that manufacture solar photovoltaics. Citing increased demand for renewable energy, Solutia has opened a laboratory in Springfield, Mass., to help solar-module makers develop new products with Solutia’s polyvinyl butyral interlayer and ethylene vinyl acetate encapsulant. Meanwhile, 3M will begin high-volume production of its Ultra Barrier solar film for flexible copper indium gallium selenide, cadmium telluride, and organic photovoltaic solar modules. 3M claims the film offers comparable light transmission, moisture-barrier performance, and weatherability to glass.
