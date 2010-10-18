Advertisement

Materials

Sumitomo Boosts PMMA For Displays

by Jean-François Tremblay
October 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 42
Sumitomo Chemical will build a third polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) facility in Singapore. The new plant, scheduled to come on-line in 2012, will boost the company’s production capacity in the city-state by 50%, to 150,000 metric tons per year. Demand for the material, which is used to make light-guide plates for liquid-crystal-display television sets, is growing at 8% annually, the company says. Sumitomo is already the world’s largest PMMA producer, and the expansion will bring its total capacity to 320,000 metric tons annually.

