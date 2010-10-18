Two Pacts Target Modified Antibodies

Novartis and ImmunoGen will collaborate on drugs based on ImmunoGen’s Targeted Antibody Payload technology. Novartis will pay $45 million for rights to use the technology, which attaches antibodies to potent cancer-killing agents, on several targets. ImmunoGen can also get milestone payments plus compensation for research and manufacturing done for Novartis. Separately, Merck Serono and Ablynx have formed a second agreement to discover therapeutic uses for Nanobodies, antibody-derived proteins from Ablynx said to combine the advantages of conventional antibodies with key small-molecule properties. Ablynx will get a $14 million up-front payment.
