U Of Nottingham, GSK Form Chemistry Pact

In what the partners are calling an industry first, chemistry undergraduates at England’s University of Nottingham will research drugs for GlaxoSmithKline. The collaboration, launching this month, will see 12 Nottingham students research, synthesize, and test kinase inhibitors as potential treatments for asthma. The students will work with a GSK medicinal chemistry mentor as well as university chemists. Dave Allen, head of chemistry at GSK, says the collaboration will ensure his company’s continued access to high-caliber entry-level chemists.
