Asahi To Build Rubber Plants

Asahi Kasei will build two plants to make solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber in Singapore. The material is used in tires that feature low roll resistance and improved road traction. Asahi already operates plants producing the material in Japan with a total capacity of 140,000 metric tons per year. The two 50,000-metric-ton-per-year plants in Singapore will come on-line in 2013 and 2015.
