The Un-Rankings

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 25, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 43

Chemistry graduate programs seek meaning in long-awaited assessment

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 43
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Policy

The Un-Rankings

Chemistry graduate programs seek meaning in long-awaited assessment

The Grand Experiment

Drug companies’ reliance on outside firms to run complex R&D programs so far seems to work

Loosening Gridlock

Chemical industry hopes Congressional Election will spur more bipartisan collaboration

  • Synthesis

    Greening Up Process Chemistry

    Advances in biocatalysis, taming hazardous reactions help improve pharmaceutical and fine chemicals production

  • Environment

    Environment: Will U.S. Sensibilities Catch Up With Those Of Europe?

  • Biological Chemistry

    Avoiding Frankenstein

    Efforts are under way to mitigate the risk that good life sciences research could be put to bad use

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

Brain Glucose, Drop By Drop

Microfluidic device reveals link between glucose and patient outcome in brain injury

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Baby BattleMech, Molecular Spider, Gory Gourd

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT