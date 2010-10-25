Caltech And CEA Unite In Nanotech Program

California Institute of Technology and the Laboratory for Electronics & Information Technology of CEA, a French public research and technology organization, have launched the NanoSystems Partnership Program (NSyP). Corporate members include Areva, Leco, bioMérieux, and Total. NSyP aims to accelerate the delivery of nanoelectromechanical systems to the marketplace. These include systems for gas-phase and liquid-phase chemical-sensing and microfluidic-interfaced mass spectrometry.
