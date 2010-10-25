Clariant To Cut 100 More Jobs

As part of a reorganization effort that has led to more than 3,700 layoffs since 2009, specialty chemical maker Clariant will consolidate a number of production sites and move its textile chemicals business unit to Singapore. The changes will result in the loss of an additional 100 jobs. By 2013, the textile chemicals management and global applications development team will move from Reinach, Switzerland, to Singapore. A technical textiles and finishing applications development lab in Reinach will relocate to Muttenz, Switzerland, near Basel. Clariant is taking other actions that will close the Reinach site by 2013. Other R&D staffers there will transfer to Frankfurt, the firm's global hub for corporate R&D.
