Evonik Will Build New Methionine Plant

Evonik Industries intends to build a new dl-methionine complex on Singapore's Jurong Island by 2014. The company says the plant will produce 150,000 metric tons of the amino acid per year and all important intermediates. The plant, still to be approved by the firm's supervisory board, will cost roughly $500 million. The German company claims to be the world's largest producer of methionine, used in animal feed. It is expanding capacity at its plants in Europe and the U.S. to a combined 430,000 metric tons per year.
