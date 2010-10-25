Faculty Revenue

After reading “A Professor’s Worth,” I am left wondering whether the model used to determine “how much a professor brings in” also included an estimate of how much the administrative officers and staff and the maintenance staff bring in (C&EN, Sept. 20, page 4). Presumably, their salaries are also paid in part from student fees. Furthermore, when a generous donor makes a large gift, often largely in recognition of the achievements of the fine scholars of the university (both teachers and students), who gets the credit in the ledger?
John F. Harrod
Montreal
