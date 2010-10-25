French Strike Hits Chemicals

France's chemical industry has lost sales of $760 million, more than half from lost export opportunities, as a result of the pension-related general strikes taking place throughout the country, the French chemical industries association UIC said last week. Marseille, a key port for materials entering and leaving the country, has been paralyzed by the industrial actions. Production of petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty chemicals has fallen by as much as 50% in southern France, UIC said.
