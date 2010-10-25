Impacts Of Globalization

I really enjoyed the letter by Emily Machado (C&EN, Sept. 20, page 2). She is so correct that we live in a changing world that is headed for globalization in many important ways. These include climate control, energy usage, and conservation to name but a few.
It is amazing to me that no one (to my knowledge) has addressed perhaps the most fundamental question of all. Namely, Earth can only sustain a standard of living that is equal and just for a limited number (and I have no idea what this is) of human beings. That idea has implications that are so politically incorrect that nobody will address it. But there is a limit, given current technology.
Dennis M. Mulvey
Conroe, Texas
