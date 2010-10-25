NNI Turns 10

THE NATIONAL Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI), a program that coordinates federal nanotech research and development, marks its 10th anniversary in December. The occasion will be celebrated with a Nanotechnology Innovation Summit on Dec. 8–10 in Maryland.
Over the past decade, the U.S. government has provided more than $12 billion in nanotechnology R&D funding through NNI. The initiative "has catalyzed U.S. global leadership in nanoscale innovation and implementation, impacting almost every aspect of our country from clean and traditional energy, health and medicine, electronics, agriculture, materials, transportation, and more," according to Clayton Teague, director of the National Nanotechnology Coordination Office, a Cabinet-level council through which the President coordinates science, space, and technology policies. NNI funding is also focused on potential environmental, health, and safety implications of nanomaterials as participants seek to bring about the NNI vision of "a future in which the ability to understand and control matter at the nanoscale leads to a revolution in technology and industry that benefits society."
The 25 government agencies that participate in NNI and the Nano Science & Technology Institute (NSTI) are coordinating the upcoming nanotech summit to mark the initiative's 10th anniversary, celebrate its successes, and discuss future opportunities. The American Chemical Society and National Venture Capital Association are providing key support for the event.
The summit will feature presentations by agency directors, business and science leaders, and White House science and technology policy directors. An innovation showcase highlighting technologies and applications that impact the marketplace will provide opportunities for innovators to connect with potential investors and corporate partners.
The summit will be preceded by a one-day workshop where researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors can meet NNI agency program directors and decisionmakers behind the NNI programs.
In recognition of the role ACS has played in advocating for nanotech research funding through the ACS Office of Public Affairs and the ACS Legislative Action Network, society members will receive a 10% discount on summit registration.
