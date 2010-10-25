President Honors Scientists And Engineers

President Barack Obama has named 10 people as winners of the National Medal of Science and three people and one team as winners of the National Medal of Technology & Innovation for 2010. The medals are the highest honor bestowed on scientists and engineers by the U.S. government. The recipients will receive their medals at a White House ceremony later this year.
The annual awards are administered by the White House and the National Science Foundation and the nominees are selected by a committee of distinguished presidential appointees.
"The extraordinary accomplishments of these scientists, engineers, and inventors are a testament to American industry and ingenuity," Obama said in announcing the awards. "It is my tremendous pleasure to honor them for their important contributions."
Included in the following list of this year's award recipients are a number of chemists and chemical engineers. Among them is Helen M. Free, who served as president of ACS in 1993 and whose work on dip-and-read diagnostic strips was named a National Historic Chemical Landmark this year.
Yakir Aharonov, Chapman University; Stephen J. Benkovic, Pennsylvania State University; Esther M. Conwell, University of Rochester; Marye Anne Fox, University of California San Diego; Susan L. Lindquist, Whitehead Institute, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Mortimer Mishkin, National Institutes of Health; David B. Mumford, Brown University; Stanley B. Prusiner, University of California San Francisco; Warren M. Washington, National Center for Atmospheric Research; Amnon Yariv, California Institute of Technology
Individuals
Harry W. Coover, Eastman Chemical Company; Helen M. Free, Miles Laboratories; Steven J. Sasson, Eastman Kodak Company
Team
Federico Faggin, Marcian E. Hoff Jr., Stanley Mazor; Intel Corporation
