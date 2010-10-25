Sanofi-Aventis Teams With Harvard

Sanofi-Aventis has formed a collaboration with Harvard University focused on translational biomedical research in therapeutic areas including cancer, diabetes, and inflammation. Under the terms of the collaboration, Harvard investigators will propose research projects that will be selected by a joint scientific steering committee for funding by the drug company. Projects will be funded on the basis of their scientific merit and potential to generate translational insight. "Our relationship with Harvard underscores Sanofi-Aventis' approach of leveraging our innovative internal resources while actively engaging a range of external partners to develop health care solutions," says Marc Cluzel, executive vice president for R&D at Sanofi-Aventis.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter