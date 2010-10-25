Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Sensing Peroxide Explosives

Antiterrorism: Sensor array detects triacetone triperoxide at part-per-billion levels

by Bethany Halford
October 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A handheld device capable of detecting low levels of triacetone triperoxide (TATP) has been developed by chemists at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja107419t). The inexpensive instrument could be used to screen travelers and cargo for the dangerous explosive, thereby thwarting terrorist attacks.

Because TATP is easy to make and tough to detect—it doesn't fluoresce, absorb ultraviolet light, or readily ionize—it has become popular among terrorists. Richard Reid, the so-called shoe bomber, tried to ignite the compound during a trans-Atlantic flight in 2001 as part of bombs hidden in the soles of his shoes.

Until now, methods for detecting TATP required expensive instrumentation, needed extensive sample preparation, or weren't capable of detecting the compound in the gas phase. Chemistry professor Kenneth S. Suslick has spent the past decade developing colorimetric sensor arrays that detect dangerous industrial gases. Working with postdoctoral researcher Hengwei Lin, Suslick discovered a way to modify the technology so that it senses TATP.

"The twist here is that there is a solid-acid catalyst to convert the TATP to more responsive analytes—hydrogen peroxide and acetone," Suslick explains. TATP vapor is decomposed by passing it through a tube outfitted with a solid-acid catalyst. The resulting hydrogen peroxide and acetone vapors then pass over an array of redox-sensitive dyes that produce a distinct color signature in the presence of those compounds.

The device is capable of detecting TATP at levels as low as 2 ppb, Suslick says, and there is no interference from food or personal care products.

"This is a remarkable piece of work in several respects," comments chemistry professor Nathaniel Finney of the University of Zurich. "In practical terms, it provides a rapid visual assay for a frightening explosive, with a very low limit of detection. It also illustrates the power of using arrays of molecules—rather than individual molecules or reagents—coupled with computational pattern recognition for highly selective analyses. Most broadly, it represents a beautiful example of addressing complexity at the interface of classical chemistry and functional application."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New method for field detection of fentanyl
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electrochemical ring senses chemical threats
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Explosive used in Brussels isn’t hard to detect

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE