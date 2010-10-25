Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

State Groups Plan Chemical Registry

by Glenn Hess
October 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Two state-based organizations plan to create a centralized system to obtain, store, and publish information about the chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, the controversial drilling technique that critics claim is a threat to drinking water. The drilling process involves pumping large amounts of water mixed with sand and chemical additives deep underground at high pressure to break up shale rock formations and stimulate the flow of natural gas. The Interstate Oil & Gas Compact Commission (IOGCC) and the Ground Water Protection Council say they will work with the Department of Energy to refine the voluntary chemical disclosure system. "Although hydraulic fracturing fluids are generally composed of water and sand with relatively small volumes of additives, disclosure of the chemicals used during the process will enhance public awareness and confidence," says Victor Carrillo, chairman of the Railroad Commission of Texas and a member of the IOGCC steering committee. The purpose of the Web-based registry, which is expected to cost $3 million and take one year to complete, is to create and maintain a national chemical registry for hydraulic fracturing that is user-friendly and available to the public, first responders, and emergency personnel, the groups say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Enviros To Sue EPA Over Fracking Inaction
Fracking Chemical Registry Expands Access

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE