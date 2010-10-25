Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Walking Molecule Follows The Light

Small molecules that "walk" now have a new skill––the ability to controllably change direction when zapped by light

by Sarah Everts
October 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

WALK THIS WAY
[+]Enlarge
Light-driven double-bond isomerization (from Z to E) and pH switching help the molecular walker (red) step in a controlled direction along a molecular track.
Light-driven double-bond isomerization (from Z to E) and pH switching help the molecular walker (red) step in a controlled direction along a molecular track.

Small molecules that lift their “legs” and “walk” are a recent invention of researchers who wish to mimic protein machines that stroll through our cells. A team led by David A. Leigh of the University of Edinburgh, in Scotland, has now given these walking molecules a new skill—the ability to controllably change direction when zapped by light (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201004779). The Edinburgh researchers’ molecular walker (red) uses a previously reported scaffold consisting of one hydrazide foot and one sulfur foot, which step one at a time along a track with alternating benz­aldehyde (green) and benzylic disulfide (blue) footholds. In acidic conditions, the sulfur foot is locked in place, but the hydrazide foot is free to take a step. In basic conditions, the hydrazide foot is stuck in place and the sulfur foot can make a move. The ability to change directions comes from using light to switch the double-bond geometry of the stilbene units in the bottom level of the track. When the bond switches from Z to E geometry, ring strain directs the walker to step off, with the direction of travel dependent on which of the two feet is induced by pH to take the next step.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular shuttle thinks inside the box
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Molecule Of Many Colors
Photoisomerization Drives Nanowalker

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE