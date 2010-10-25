Welcome Kudos

As an older, retired chemist, I always enjoy reading C&EN to keep up with the world of chemistry. The Sept. 13 issue was especially great and prompted me to send copies of two articles, those on autism (page 16) and on ethanol fuels (page 20), to nonchemists who I thought would be interested in them.
Both articles impressed me as being excellent review articles. Congratulations and keep up the good work!
Marie Mercury Roth
Brookfield, Wis.
