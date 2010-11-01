Braskem Plans Green Propylene

The Brazilian petrochemical maker Braskem intends to be the world’s first producer of propylene from renewable raw materials. In September, the company opened a 200,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene plant that uses ethanol as a raw material. At the K 2010 plastics show in Düsseldorf, Germany, last week the company announced it will build a 30,000-metric-ton propylene plant, also based on ethanol, that will feed a polypropylene plant. The facility will cost $100 million, it said, and open in 2013 at a yet-to-be-disclosed location in Brazil.
