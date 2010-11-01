Hint Of Hope

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8844cover1_live-1.gif
« Prev
Next »
8844cover1_live-1.gif
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 1, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 44

Job outlook for 2011 will likely be similar to 2010's, perhaps even slightly better

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 44
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Policy

Hint Of Hope

Job outlook for 2011 will likely be similar to 2010's, perhaps even slightly better

Matthew Platz Takes The Helm

Head of NSF Chemistry Division sees science as the way to tackle society's problems

The GPU Revolution

Designed for video games, Graphics Processing Units bring once-impossible simulations within reach for chemists

  • Biological Chemistry

    Fertilization Formula

    Researchers step closer to the molecular mechanism behind the sperm and egg union

  • Business

    Key To Sustainability: Innovation, Not Indexes, Is Essential

  • Policy

    Fighting Back For Academic Freedom

    University of Virginia buttresses defense against attorney general's fraud probe

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Education

And The Winners Are...

Photo contest draws lively response and cool images from C&EN readers

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Dancing Chemists, Old Butter, Asparagus Urine

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT