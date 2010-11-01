Danisco Sets Betaine At Sugar Refinery

Danisco will build a facility for trimethylglycine, also known as betaine, at a beet sugar and ethanol refinery in Origny, France, operated by the French farm cooperative Tereos. To open late in 2012, the facility will use Danisco technology to extract betaine from an ethanol production sidestream. Betaine will be transported to Danisco’s Finnish facility for finishing. Danisco sells betaine as an animal feed additive and personal care ingredient.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter