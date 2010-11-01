Elevance And Stepan Target Surfactants

Elevance Renewable Sciences and surfactants maker Stepan Co. have agreed to commercialize surfactants, antimicrobials, and polyurethane polyols based on Elevance feedstocks including 9-decenoic ester and C18 dibasic ester. Elevance uses olefin metathesis to convert natural oils into industrial chemicals. The partners say Stepan’s sulfonation, esterification, and quaternization chemistry “provides an excellent complement” to Elevance’s building blocks.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter