Evonik, PQ Boost Silica Facilities

Evonik Industries plans to expand its global capacity for precipitated silicas by 25% over the next four years. Chairman Klaus Engel says the project will entail an investment approaching $100 million at the firm’s sites in Europe and Asia. In May, for example, Evonik announced a silica expansion in Gajraula, India. Meanwhile, PQ Corp. says it will more than double silica capacity at its plant in Pasuruan, Indonesia, by the end of 2011.
