Ferguson To Get Industry Medal

The Society of Chemical Industry has awarded its Chemical Industry Medal to J. Brian Ferguson, chairman of Eastman Chemical. Ferguson will receive the annual award at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City on March 8, 2011. Sunil Kumar, CEO of International Specialty Products and chairman of SCI America International Group, says the medal recognizes Ferguson’s leadership in restructuring Eastman.
