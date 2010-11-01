Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

GSK Pays Big

Pharmaceuticals: Settlement for $750 million reflects U.S. crackdown on adulterated products

by Rick Mullin
November 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: GlaxoSmithKline
GSK’s headquarters, in Brentford, England.
Credit: GlaxoSmithKline
GSK’s headquarters, in Brentford, England.

Ending a major case in a spate of U.S. government actions against drug manufacturers, GlaxoSmithKline will plead guilty and pay $750 million to settle civil and criminal complaints that it knowingly marketed adulterated products made at a plant in Cidra, P.R., between 2001 and 2005.

The drugs involved include Kytril, a nausea treatment; Paxil CR, an antidepressant; Bactroban, an anti-infective ointment; and Avandamet, a diabetes drug. The plant closed in 2009.

The company will pay a $150 million criminal fine that covers violations of FDA’s current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Among the violations were the packaging of drugs of different types and strengths in the same bottle and failure to ensure that finished products were free of contamination.

A $600 million civil settlement resolves claims that GSK sold drugs at variance with FDA standards for purity and strength and caused false documents to be filed with government health care programs. The civil settlement also resolves a lawsuit brought by Cheryl Eckard, a former GSK quality manager, under the whistle-blower provision of the Justice Department’s False Claims Act. Eckard will receive $96 million.

“We regret that we operated the Cidra facility in a manner that was inconsistent with cGMP requirements,” says Elpidio (PD) Villarreal, GSK’s head of global litigation. The company notes that it has not received an FDA warning since the one at the Cidra plant in 2002.

Denise Smart, a regulatory compliance expert and cofounder of Smart Consulting Group, says she has noticed a distinct increase in the number of FDA warning letters issued in recent months. “And I have not seen anything like the GSK settlement, where the government is bringing both criminal fines and civil penalties for cGMP violations,” she says. “They are taking cGMP enforcement to a new level.”

Earlier this year, Genzyme signed a consent decree with the U.S. to correct quality problems uncovered in its Allston, Mass., plant. More recently, Bristol-Myers Squibb received a warning from FDA for cGMP noncompliance at its Manati, P.R., site.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. FDA warns Mylan about alleged violations at India facility
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA Issued Warning Letter to Cadila Healthcare
FDA Bans Another Indian Drug Plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE