One of the most fascinating comments in the article about the first-ever international scientific conference in 1860 at Karlsruhe, Germany, was that the Russian chemist-composer Alexander Borodin was in attendance and perhaps performed (C&EN, Sept. 6, page 60). The article mentions his opera “Prince Igor,” but the general public might be more familiar with him for the Broadway show “Kismet,” based on his music. A hit song from the show was “Stranger in Paradise,” and for this Borodin received a 1954 Tony Award posthumously. “Kismet” also swept six other 1954 Tony Awards.
By Judson E. Goodrich
Santa Rosa, Calif.
