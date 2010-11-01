Kyowa Hakko Chemical Goes To Private Firm

Japan’s Kyowa Hakko Kirin will sell its Kyowa Hakko Chemical subsidiary to Japan Industrial Partners, a Japanese investment firm, for an undisclosed sum. Seeking to concentrate on pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin offered the chemical business for sale in 2007 but put the plan on hold when the financial crisis hit. Kyowa Hakko Chemical has annual sales of roughly $850 million. The company calls itself Japan’s leading producer of oxo alcohols and derivatives. It also produces fatty acids and electronic materials.
