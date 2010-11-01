Macrogenics Licenses Antibody Technology

MacroGenics has signed two deals to develop drugs using its Dual-Affinity Re-Targeting antibody technology. With Boehringer Ingelheim, it will apply DART against up to 10 combinations of molecular targets in several disease areas. MacroGenics will receive $60 million in fees and R&D funding over three years and possibly $210 million in milestones for each of the 10 programs. Boehringer expects to make an equity investment in the company as well. MacroGenics also will work with Pfizer on two cancer targets for an undisclosed amount of R&D funding and milestone payments.
