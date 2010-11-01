SABIC Eyes Entry IntoPolyurethanes

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. is planning to enter the polyurethanes business. At the K 2010 plastics show in Düsseldorf, Germany, last week, CEO Mohamed Al-Mady disclosed that SABIC is “finalizing discussions with technology providers” on what he implied would be a large complex that includes isocyanates based on Saudi aromatic feedstocks. He stressed that the project is in the early stages of planning. At the show, Al-Mady said the company continues to mull a polycarbonate plant in Tianjin, China, as part of its joint venture there with Sinopec. The plant would use polycarbonate technology SABIC acquired with the purchase of GE Plastics. An affiliate of SABIC is already building a polycarbonate plant in Saudi Arabia that will use Asahi Kasei technology.
