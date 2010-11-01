Solvay And MGC Join For NewPolymer

Solvay Advanced Polymers and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC) will collaborate on a line of high-temperature polyamides based on renewable raw materials. The firms will build upon MGC’s development of a new monomer based on sebacic acid, which is derived from castor oil. They say the polyamides will “nicely complement Solvay’s high-temperature Amodel polyphthalamide product line.” Solvay’s Ixef polyarylamide polymers are based on m-xylenediamine, a monomer supplied by MGC.
