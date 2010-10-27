Advertisement

Education

And The Winners Are...

Photo contest draws lively response and cool images from C&EN readers

October 27, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 44
C &EN called on chemistry shutterbugs to participate in its inaugural photo contest and readers responded enthusiastically, submitting nearly 250 images on all things chemical. Connected loosely by the broad theme "Your Science Up Close," the photos in this collection range from the macroscopic to the microscopic and from the everyday lab scene to the "that wasn't supposed to happen." Congratulations!

That's Conical!
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jennifer S. Atchison
Drexel University materials science graduate student Jennifer S. Atchison made the silicon nanocones shown in this scanning electron microscope image by decomposing silane at high temperature in a chemical vapor deposition apparatus.
THIRD PLACE: POLYCHROMATIC
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ryan O'Donnell
As an undergraduate, Ryan O'Donnell, now at Johns Hopkins University, studied explosives with ion mobility spectrometry. The colorful birefringence pattern in this image comes from examining a micrometer-sized ammonium nitrate crystallite via cross-polarization light microscopy.
HONORABLE MENTION: CHEMISTRY BLUES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Philip J. Squattrito
Looking at inorganic compounds doesn't usually put chemists in a musical kind of mood. But there can be exceptions. "Solid vanadyl sulfate is one of the bluest compounds I know," wails Philip J. Squattrito, a chemistry professor at Central Michigan University.
HONORABLE MENTION: CHEMISTRY THOUGHT BUBBLES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Karen Chiang
Putting a literal twist on a comic-strip illustrator's device, University of Rochester grad student Karen Chiang focused her thoughts on "Nontraditional Careers for Chemists" by Lisa M. Balbes by photographing the book cover through a bubble-filled glass of water.
WATER VORTEX
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Robert L. D'Ordine
A magnetic stirrer, a beaker of water, and colored paper were all Robert L. D'Ordine, a biochemist in Ballwin, Mo., needed to capture this familiar laboratory phenomenon. "I would watch the vortex form as the stirrer sped up. Sometimes it was quite relaxing," D'Ordine says.
HONORABLE MENTION: TWO OF A KIND
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Marjorie S. Austero
In the Natural Polymers & Photonics Laboratory at Drexel University, researchers convert polysaccharides into nanofibers and thin films for use in water purification and other applications. In Marjorie S. Austero's experiment, adding excess cross-linker to chitosan yielded the fine-fibered material seen in the colored SEM image (above). Keith J. Fahnestock's chitosan-electrospinning run (results shown below) didn't go as planned. Rather than generating nanoscale fibers, the experiment produced micrometer-sized blobs. "In science, never cry over spilled milk. Take a picture of it instead," Fahnestock suggests.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Keith Fahnestock
HONORABLE MENTION:TINY BUBBLES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Thomas Lazzara
Thomas Lazzara, a Ph.D. student at the University of Göttingen's Institute for Organic &amp;Biomolecular Chemistry, in Germany, captured the imagebelow of vesicles fluorescently labeled with Texas Red and filled with sucrose as they sank to the bottom of a petri dish filled with a low-density buffer.
